Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY) Short Interest Up 58,700.0% in March

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a growth of 58,700.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,067,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CETY traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,505. Clean Energy Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions focused on energy efficiency and renewable. It operates through three segments: Clean Energy HRS, CETY Europe, and Electronic Assembly. The company's principal product is the Clean Cycle, a generator that captures waste heat from various sources and turns it into electricity.

