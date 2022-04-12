Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Shares Up 6.8%

Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) traded up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.41 and last traded at $62.41. 86 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 122,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.43.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Clearfield to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearfield in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.59 and a 200 day moving average of $62.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.15.
In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.84 per share, for a total transaction of $123,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 375.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Clearfield in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Clearfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Clearfield in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 51.55% of the company’s stock.
About Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD)
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
