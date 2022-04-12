Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Shares Up 6.8%

Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) traded up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.41 and last traded at $62.41. 86 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 122,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.43.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Clearfield to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearfield in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.59 and a 200 day moving average of $62.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.26. Clearfield had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $51.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.84 per share, for a total transaction of $123,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 375.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Clearfield in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Clearfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Clearfield in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

