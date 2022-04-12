Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

NYSE CWAN opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Clearwater Analytics has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $27.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.39.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $69.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 104,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,873,730.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai acquired 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $248,283.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 625,770 shares of company stock valued at $10,784,729 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWAN. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 5,694.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a SaaS solution for automated investment accounting, data management, and reporting. The company offers Clearwater, an automated data aggregation and reporting solution for investment portfolio data. It offers reporting tools, such as compliance policy monitoring, performance measurement, and risk analysis.

