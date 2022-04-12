Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

CWEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CWEN opened at $35.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.39, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. Clearway Energy has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $39.75.

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.00 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 2.75%. Research analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 315.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 19,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,053,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,069,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,416,000. 34.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

