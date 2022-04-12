Club Atletico Independiente 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $77,447.00 (CAI)

Club Atletico Independiente (CAI) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 12th. During the last week, Club Atletico Independiente has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Club Atletico Independiente has a total market cap of $383,426.84 and approximately $77,447.00 worth of Club Atletico Independiente was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Club Atletico Independiente coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001463 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00034945 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00104760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Club Atletico Independiente Profile

CAI is a coin. Club Atletico Independiente’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 652,888 coins. Club Atletico Independiente’s official website is clubaindependiente.com.ar . Club Atletico Independiente’s official Twitter account is @cai_today and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cai.Today is a decentralized betting platform. Users can only use the encrypted currency that is approved by CAI.TODAY to bet, no fiat money involved. The platform firstly issues ETH as the encrypted currency in circulation. Any other encrypted currencies that want to be in circulation have to be voted by users who have CAI Token issued by the platform. Anonymity promised by blockchain can help users join betting in a more secure way. “

