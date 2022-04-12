CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 973,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,354 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.07% of CNH Industrial worth $18,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 24,159 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in CNH Industrial by 29.8% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 150,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 34,494 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 26.2% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 35,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the third quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 12.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNHI stock opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.54. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3072 per share. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

CNHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on CNH Industrial from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CNH Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.62.

CNH Industrial Profile (Get Rating)

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.