CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Short Interest Down 89.0% in March

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a drop of 89.0% from the March 15th total of 291,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ CNSP traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.37. 7,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,795. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.83. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $2.68.

CNS Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. On average, research analysts expect that CNS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

