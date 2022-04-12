Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) versus Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) and Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.6% of Investar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of Coastal Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Investar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of Coastal Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Investar and Coastal Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investar 7.44% 2.27% 0.22% Coastal Financial 24.28% 16.29% 1.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Investar and Coastal Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investar 0 1 0 0 2.00 Coastal Financial 0 0 2 1 3.33

Investar presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.99%. Coastal Financial has a consensus price target of $58.33, indicating a potential upside of 35.16%. Given Coastal Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coastal Financial is more favorable than Investar.

Volatility & Risk

Investar has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coastal Financial has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Investar and Coastal Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investar $107.58 million 1.81 $8.00 million $0.76 24.83 Coastal Financial $111.20 million 5.01 $27.00 million $2.16 19.98

Coastal Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Investar. Coastal Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Investar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Coastal Financial beats Investar on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Investar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services. It also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, including working capital lines of credit and equipment loans; loans for the construction of commercial projects, and single family residential and multifamily properties; one-to-four family residential real estate lending, such as second mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment and term loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto loans, as well as loans for personal, family, and household purposes. In addition, the company offers cash management products, including remote deposit capture, lockbox payment processing, virtual vault, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking services. Further, it provides various other banking services, such as cashiers' checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, night depository, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine, interactive teller machines, merchant card, and mobile wallet payment services. The company operates through a network of 33 full service branches. Investar Holding Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Coastal Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, small business administration loans, commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, and other loan products; owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied real estate loans, and multi-family residential loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat and recreational vehicle, and secured term loans, as well as overdraft protection. It also provides remote deposit capture, online and mobile banking, and direct and reciprocal deposit services, as well as debit cards. In addition, the company offers business accounts and cash management services, including business checking and savings accounts, and treasury services, as well as banking as a service (BaaS), a platform that allows broker dealers and digital financial service providers to offer their clients banking services. It operates 14 full-service banking locations. Coastal Financial Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.

