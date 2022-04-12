Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 66.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 81,688 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter worth about $206,000. 4.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $55.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $59.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.44.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 12.86%. Research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.