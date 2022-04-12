Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Trading Up 6.9%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) was up 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.95 and last traded at $4.93. Approximately 199,294 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,156,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CDE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $5.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -44.72 and a beta of 1.77.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coeur Mining news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Routledge bought 11,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,097.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 27,760 shares of company stock worth $119,108. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $9,838,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 233.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,544,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,248 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,969,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,884,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 420.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,793,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

