Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Given New C$141.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$137.00 to C$141.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CCA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities cut their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$131.22.

Shares of TSE CCA traded up C$1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$107.40. The stock had a trading volume of 35,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,231. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$103.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$103.61. The firm has a market cap of C$5.00 billion and a PE ratio of 12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of C$95.50 and a twelve month high of C$123.07.

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported C$2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.02 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$718.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$721.55 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cogeco Communications will post 9.3100007 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

