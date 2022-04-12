Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stock Position Reduced by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,804 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Cognex worth $12,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Cognex by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Cognex by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cognex by 157.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Cognex by 22.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CGNX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cognex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.70.

Cognex stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.69. 5,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.15 and its 200-day moving average is $74.88. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.17.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $244.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 million. Cognex had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

