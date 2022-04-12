Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Cut to Neutral at B. Riley

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.07% from the stock’s previous close.

COHU has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cohu in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.13.

Get Cohu alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COHU traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,403. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.71. Cohu has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $191.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.14 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cohu will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $51,711.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cohu by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cohu in the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cohu during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cohu by 13.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cohu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.