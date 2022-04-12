Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $150.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Coinbase Global traded as low as $149.50 and last traded at $150.77, with a volume of 162586 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $153.87.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on COIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $444.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $405.00 to $394.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.91.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $172,984,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 57.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 505 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 14.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 451.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,620 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 26.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $32.89 billion and a PE ratio of 11.21.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

