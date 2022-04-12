Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $78.95 Million

Analysts expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLLGet Rating) to report $78.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $75.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $83.27 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported sales of $87.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $456.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $456.60 million to $457.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $580.71 million, with estimates ranging from $561.64 million to $595.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of COLL opened at $19.67 on Tuesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $228,179.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

