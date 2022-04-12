Colliers International Group (TSE:BDGI) Shares Up 0.9%

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:BDGI – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$30.51 and last traded at C$30.40. 23,319 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 81,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.12.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BDGI. CIBC lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Cormark decreased their target price on Colliers International Group from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Colliers International Group from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Colliers International Group from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.12.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.