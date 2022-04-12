Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $29.66

Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.66 and last traded at $29.77, with a volume of 26313 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.19.

COLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.29. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.63.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 32.19%. The business had revenue of $169.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

In other Columbia Banking System news, CFO Aaron James Deer purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 99.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

