Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $37.07

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.07 and last traded at $37.07, with a volume of 94603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.64.

CMCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.16 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is an increase from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCO. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 95.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

