Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Cut by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,292 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,532 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 1.5% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 221.1% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 584.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.25. 13,902,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,378,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $214.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.16.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.64%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

