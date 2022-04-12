Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Lowered to $95.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $100.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.76.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,528. Comerica has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $102.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comerica will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,118,000 after buying an additional 237,136 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 42,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 44,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.