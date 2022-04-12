Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $355.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 37.68% and a return on equity of 15.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $69.95 on Tuesday. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $61.81 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.02. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.59%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBSH. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.17.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $790,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $34,419.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,476 shares of company stock worth $3,652,018 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares (Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.