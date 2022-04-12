Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 1,559 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 315.0% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 83,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after acquiring an additional 63,329 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.5% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 87,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.7% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 28,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth about $1,267,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $96.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.00. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.88. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.95 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXPD. Wolfe Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

