Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 2,428 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 890.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.64.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $48.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.84. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $43.58 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 35.54%. The company had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.93 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

