Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 2,942 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 226.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 20,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 14,043 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,349,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMG opened at $116.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.14. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $110.81 and a 1-year high of $253.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 46.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

