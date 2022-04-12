Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 4,822 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of New Jersey Resources worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,747,000 after purchasing an additional 320,328 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,518,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,655,000 after purchasing an additional 55,422 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,264,000 after purchasing an additional 23,995 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,339,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,645,000 after buying an additional 55,141 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 559,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,463,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $45.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $34.41 and a 1-year high of $47.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.55.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $675.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. New Jersey Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

