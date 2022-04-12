Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,271,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 24,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 409.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 215,335 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $23,689,003.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 585,410 shares of company stock valued at $60,828,912. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HZNP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $112.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $83.42 and a 52 week high of $120.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

