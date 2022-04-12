Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,787 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.08% of JetBlue Airways worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after acquiring an additional 88,089 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,210 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 827.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 339,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 18,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 1.39. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $21.60.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The company’s revenue was up 177.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBLU. Barclays cut their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.77.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

