Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 242.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,109 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,468 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.15% of Independent Bank worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 235.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 311,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,710,000 after acquiring an additional 218,536 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 158,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,949,000 after buying an additional 136,140 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 28.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 543,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,378,000 after buying an additional 120,096 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Independent Bank by 68.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,431,000 after purchasing an additional 98,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Independent Bank by 5.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,876,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,899,000 after purchasing an additional 89,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on INDB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

INDB opened at $77.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.34. Independent Bank Corp. has a one year low of $68.14 and a one year high of $93.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 23.22%. The business had revenue of $151.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 55.89%.

In related news, President Gerard F. Nadeau sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $127,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Smith sold 900 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $77,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $289,425 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

