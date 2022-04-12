Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 14,454 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3,456.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $51.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.72. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $43.59 and a 12-month high of $84.23.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

