Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 645 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 105.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 995,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,200,000 after acquiring an additional 509,954 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,673,000 after buying an additional 395,086 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Snap-on by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,737,000 after acquiring an additional 225,521 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the third quarter valued at about $33,766,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 38.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 437,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,374,000 after purchasing an additional 120,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $210.78 on Tuesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $259.99. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.19.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 20.26%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.04%.

SNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.40.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

