Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 8,537 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,285 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Twitter by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Twitter by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Twitter by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 17,634 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,614 shares of company stock worth $546,043. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TWTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $47.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.88.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the social networking company to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

