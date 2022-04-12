Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 9,555 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,555 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 31.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 37,375 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 3.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 20.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the third quarter worth $477,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 8.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.00.

NYSE DVA opened at $119.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.54. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.38 and a twelve month high of $136.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile (Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.