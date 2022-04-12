Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys New Stake in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 164,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.07% of Cricut as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cricut during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cricut by 668.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Cricut by 3,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the third quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at $417,000. 14.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cricut alerts:

Shares of CRCT opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.08. Cricut, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $47.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Cricut had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Cricut’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 61,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.52 per share, with a total value of $1,272,116.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,638,436 shares of company stock worth $25,110,783.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRCT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

About Cricut (Get Rating)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.