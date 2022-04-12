Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,128 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.02% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYLD. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

SYLD opened at $62.81 on Tuesday. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $57.97 and a 1-year high of $68.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.66.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.