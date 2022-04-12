Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,961 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Owl Rock Capital worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $1,517,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,112,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after purchasing an additional 273,798 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCC opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.86. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $15.14.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $281.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.01 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 61.18% and a return on equity of 8.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.48%.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

