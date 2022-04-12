Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $600,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 38,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 13,223 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,355,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 74,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter.

ACWX opened at $51.28 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $48.05 and a 12-month high of $59.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.44.

