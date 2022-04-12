Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.61 Million Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,924,000 after purchasing an additional 255,305 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 13.2% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 553,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,543,000 after acquiring an additional 64,554 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 123,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,641,000 after acquiring an additional 48,221 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,545,000 after purchasing an additional 36,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 19.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 217,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,393,000 after purchasing an additional 34,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $518.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $492.37 and a 200-day moving average of $481.76. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $391.16 and a one year high of $527.12. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 32.66%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total value of $882,003.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.55.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

