Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.14% of South Jersey Industries worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 76.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 12.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SJI opened at $34.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.56. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $35.32.

South Jersey Industries ( NYSE:SJI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.88%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, South Jersey Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

