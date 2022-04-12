Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 675,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,682,000 after buying an additional 355,700 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 289.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 449,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,769,000 after purchasing an additional 334,372 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,031,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $926,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 69.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 286,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,705,000 after purchasing an additional 117,725 shares during the period.

Shares of VSGX opened at $55.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.57. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.88.

