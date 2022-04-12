Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,088 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FDHY opened at $49.61 on Tuesday. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.30 and its 200 day moving average is $53.63.

