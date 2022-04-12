Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,607 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 34,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth about $1,905,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.0% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 45.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Atlassian by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 343,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEAM opened at $271.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $207.83 and a one year high of $483.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.13 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $293.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.64.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEAM. Citigroup began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

