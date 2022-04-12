Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 35,346 Shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,346 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Apollo Investment worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 44.8% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. 35.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AINV opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.20. The company has a market cap of $840.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.82. Apollo Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $15.27.

Apollo Investment ( NASDAQ:AINV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 57.61%. The firm had revenue of $54.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.03%.

Apollo Investment announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AINV. StockNews.com began coverage on Apollo Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Apollo Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (ÂBDCÂ) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the Â1940 ActÂ) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

