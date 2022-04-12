Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 7,829 Shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 3.18% of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $443,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

FDMO stock opened at $49.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.06. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $44.59 and a 52-week high of $54.73.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.