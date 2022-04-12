Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $151,568,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 277.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 25,866 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 59.3% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Residential Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA REZ opened at $96.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.45. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.36 and a 52 week high of $98.89.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.