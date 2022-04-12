Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 17,366 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,366 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.78% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PMAY. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 188,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 19.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 182,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 29,504 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 7.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 5.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 51,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 14.8% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 40,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PMAY opened at $30.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.16. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $30.86.

