Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,785 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,978,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $626,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,618 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,057,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,269,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,472,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,327,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,330 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,450,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,179,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $343,385,000 after buying an additional 962,754 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.54.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $131.26 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.06 and a 52-week high of $179.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

