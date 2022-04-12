Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,864 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 377.6% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000.

NYSEARCA BLV opened at $85.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.74 and its 200 day moving average is $98.96. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.50 and a fifty-two week high of $107.11.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

