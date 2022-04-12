Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,958 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,184,000. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,016,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 102,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 17,213 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $924,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $61.38 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.62%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

