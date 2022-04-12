Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 31,426 Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,426 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.57% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,057,000 after purchasing an additional 29,269 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 697,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,560,000 after buying an additional 14,876 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 261,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 30,191 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 105,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 97,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 7,289 shares in the last quarter.

Global SuperDividend US ETF stock opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.64.

