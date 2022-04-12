Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 3,293 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Baidu by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,610,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,092,576,000 after buying an additional 167,792 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 0.8% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,569,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,471,254,000 after acquiring an additional 73,849 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Baidu by 42.9% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,424,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $372,837,000 after buying an additional 728,508 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Baidu by 9.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,184,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $335,820,000 after buying an additional 180,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of Baidu by 9.0% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,028,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $311,835,000 after buying an additional 168,054 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.28.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $133.05 on Tuesday. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.18 and a 1-year high of $222.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.82. The firm has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Baidu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.